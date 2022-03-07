Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.15. 185,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,729. The company has a market cap of $208.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

