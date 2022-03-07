Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.47.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $308.23. The company had a trading volume of 46,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,177. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.04. The company has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.