Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

BLK traded down $14.59 on Monday, reaching $682.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,035. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $690.00 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $816.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $877.34. The company has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

