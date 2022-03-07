Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,886,000 after buying an additional 226,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,776,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,947,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $16.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.41. 46,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,656. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

