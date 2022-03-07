Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%.

AVTX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,332,154 shares of company stock worth $1,240,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

