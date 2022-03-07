AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $263.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $266.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

NYSE AVB opened at $247.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $174.85 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.58 and its 200 day moving average is $237.42.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

