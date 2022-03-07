Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 1-Year High at $641.40

Avast Plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 641.40 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 640.60 ($8.60), with a volume of 1180050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638.20 ($8.56).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVST. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.58) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 501 ($6.72).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 596.99. The stock has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

