Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.22

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 833829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVYA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.
In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.
