Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.22

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 833829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVYA. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

