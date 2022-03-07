AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 780,402 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.07.

AVPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

In other AvePoint news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

