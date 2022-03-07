Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $69,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY opened at $167.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.92 and a one year high of $229.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

