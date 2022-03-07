Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 911,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASM. TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.