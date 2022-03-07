Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after buying an additional 294,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 178,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $174.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

