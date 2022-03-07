Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $12.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $384.89. 840,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.50 and its 200-day moving average is $416.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $350.66 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

