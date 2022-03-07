Avity Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.5% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.83. 289,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.52 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

