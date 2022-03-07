Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,887. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.29 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.