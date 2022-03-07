Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $38.14 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 3.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after buying an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after buying an additional 787,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.05. 65,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,547. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

