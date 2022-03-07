Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. VMware comprises 2.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of VMware worth $27,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VMware by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,675. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research dropped their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

