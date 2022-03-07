Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,091 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 3.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.35. 774,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,707. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.