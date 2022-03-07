AXA (CS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AXA (EPA: CS):

2/24/2022 – AXA was given a new €30.50 ($34.27) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – AXA was given a new €30.50 ($34.27) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/24/2022 – AXA was given a new €33.99 ($38.19) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/24/2022 – AXA was given a new €27.60 ($31.01) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – AXA was given a new €33.99 ($38.19) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/8/2022 – AXA was given a new €35.00 ($39.33) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/2/2022 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/28/2022 – AXA was given a new €30.50 ($34.27) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/21/2022 – AXA was given a new €32.20 ($36.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/17/2022 – AXA was given a new €32.60 ($36.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/6/2022 – AXA was given a new €29.50 ($33.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €22.26 ($25.01) on Monday. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($31.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is €27.00 and its 200 day moving average is €25.35.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.