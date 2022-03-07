Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $1,244,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 546,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.