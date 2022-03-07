Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.60.
Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B.
In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $1,244,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 546,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
