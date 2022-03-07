AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.05

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 24019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Get AZEK alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 75,000 shares worth $3,211,250. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in AZEK by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,104,000 after purchasing an additional 521,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AZEK by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.