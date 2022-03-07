Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Achieves $260,907.24

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Azuki has a total market cap of $260,907.24 and $28,667.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.46 or 0.06562949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,220.66 or 0.99997836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047040 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars.

