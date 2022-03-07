Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,229. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at $1,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Azul by 169.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,274,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

