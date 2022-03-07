AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE AZZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. AZZ has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AZZ by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AZZ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AZZ by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

