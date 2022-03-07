AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. AZZ has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,667,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AZZ by 109.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AZZ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.