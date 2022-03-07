B. Riley Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.67 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.09%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 73,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

