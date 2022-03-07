B. Riley Comments on Radian Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 45.17%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Radian Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

