B. Riley Cuts Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target to $11.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. 20,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($16.70) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $23,367,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 924,120 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

