B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $29.28.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 296,900 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $414,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth about $5,368,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

