B. Riley Trims Viad (NYSE:VVI) Target Price to $51.00

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VVI. Sidoti downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VVI traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.67. 2,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,693. Viad has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $589.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth $61,969,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,325,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 202,688 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 195,089 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

