B. Riley Weighs in on Victoria’s Secret’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $6.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.12.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

