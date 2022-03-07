BaaSid Price Tops $0.0015 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. BaaSid has a market cap of $7.61 million and $248,311.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BaaSid Coin Profile

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

