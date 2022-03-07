BabySwap (BABY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.10 Million

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $38.99 million and $1.10 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.64 or 0.06568634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,244.56 or 0.99861226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046899 BTC.

BabySwap Coin Profile

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,901,700 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

Buying and Selling BabySwap

