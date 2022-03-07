Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to post $5.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.04 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NYSE BKR opened at $33.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $33.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $140,730,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

