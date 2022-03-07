Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,424 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of HCI Group worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:HCI opened at $58.41 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

