Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of GigInternational1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIW. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIW opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. GigInternational1 Inc has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

