Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ABB by 30.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

