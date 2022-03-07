Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 259,413 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 259,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $320.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

