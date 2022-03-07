Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

CNQ opened at $58.98 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.