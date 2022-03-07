Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eventbrite worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EB. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eventbrite by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after purchasing an additional 211,219 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 25.9% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eventbrite stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.