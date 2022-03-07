Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,433 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMACU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 3.3% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 212,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 11.8% during the third quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

