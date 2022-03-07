Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

