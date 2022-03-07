Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,469 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Buckle worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after acquiring an additional 169,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Buckle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Buckle by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

NYSE BKE opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.