Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $320,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.