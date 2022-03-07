Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $9,732,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $11.49 on Monday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $746,359 in the last 90 days.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

