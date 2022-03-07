Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

