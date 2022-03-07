Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Lumber Liquidators as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after buying an additional 126,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $457.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.35.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

