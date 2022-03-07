Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 149,289 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,689,000 after buying an additional 203,615 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 832.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 51,856 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $46.57 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

