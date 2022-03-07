Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $82.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

