Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

